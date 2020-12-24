CDC: More than 5,000 COVID-19 vaccine recipients have reportedly suffered "health impact event"

All of the data in this post is from CDC, FDA, Moderna and Pfizer.
- Moderna reports significantly higher risk of common side effects
- 5,052 vaccine recipients suffered a "health impact event" as of Dec. 19
- CDC defines "health impact event" as one that renders a patient "unable to perform normal daily activities, unable to work, required care from doctor or health care professional"
- That's a rate of about 2.3% of vaccine recipients
- CDC says a severe allergic reaction, anaphylaxis, was reported in 6 patients
- Both vaccines are effective at reducing the risk of symptomatic COVID-19 for at least 14 days (Moderna) or more than two months (Pfizer-BioNTech)
- It's impossible to know how effective the vaccines are beyond the number of days they've been given to humans. It's also impossible to know this soon what are the potential long term side effects, if any.
CDC emphasizes that it believes both of the COVID-19 vaccines approved for emergency use are safe and effective.
The agency is keeping a close eye out for adverse events.
The agency's "V-safe active surveillance program," which allows for patients to voluntarily, directly report adverse events outside of the normal VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System), reports that a total of 215,362 people had received their first dose of vaccine as of December 18.
Of that number, 5,052 or 2.3% were reported to have an unspecified "health impact event" defined by CDC as serious enough that they were "unable to perform normal daily activities, unable to work, required care from doctor or health care professional."
The V-safe surveillance program will help identify as-yet unidentified side effects that won't be seen until a much larger number of people have taken the vaccine. It will also assist in monitoring for longer term side effects, as yet unknown since the vaccines haven't been in existence long enough to know. According to CDC, not all vaccine side effects happen immediately after vaccination.
CDC also notes that, as of December 18, it had confirmed six anaphylaxis cases, or severe allergic reaction, following the vaccination.
Appropriate medical treatment used to manage immediate allergic reactions must be immediately available in the event an acute anaphylactic reaction occurs following administration of the vaccine.CDC's Thomas Clark, MD, MPH
The allergic reaction reports prompted CDC to recommend reinforcing measures to recognize, respond to, and report anaphylaxis. The agency also says that "Persons with anaphylaxis following COVID-19 vaccination should not receive additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine."
CDC reports that as of December 19, 272,001 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered.
Visit CDC.gov for the latest information and recommendations.
Side Effects
Pfizer-BioNTech
According to the FDA, the drugmaker reported the following adverse reactions to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine in clinical studies in test subjects age 16 and over:
- 84.1% Pain at injection site
- 62.9% Fatigue
- 55.1% Headache
- 38.3% Muscle pain
- 31.9% Chills
- 23.6% Joint pain
- 14.2% Fever
- 10.5% Swelling at injection site
- 9.5% Injection site redness
- 1.1% Nausea
- 0.5% Malaise
- 0.3% Lymphadenopathy
Read more at the link below:
https://www.fda.gov/media/144413/download
The Pfizer studies included children as young as age 12, but the adverse events for ages 12-15 are not included in the above figures.
There is no mercury (thimerosal) or any other preservative in the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine or MODERNA's, according to the FDA.
Moderna
According to the FDA, the drugmaker reported the following adverse reactions to the MODERNA COVID-19 Vaccine in clinical studies in test subjects age 18 and over:
- 92% Pain at the injection site
- 70% Fatigue
- 64% Headache
- 61.5% Myalgia
- 46.4% Arthralgia
- 45.4% Chills
- 23% Nausea/vomiting
- 19.8% Axillary swelling/tenderness
- 15.5% Fever
- 14.7% Swelling at the injection site
- 10% Erythema at the injection site
- There were two serious adverse events of facial swelling in vaccine recipients with a history of injection of dermatological fillers
According to Moderna: "Available data on Moderna COVID‑19 Vaccine administered to pregnant women are insufficient to inform vaccine-associated risks in pregnancy. Data are not available to assess the effects of Moderna COVID‑19 Vaccine on the breastfed infant or on milk production/excretion."
Those who are allergic to any ingredient in a vaccine should not take it, according to CDC.
Ingredients
Pfizer-BioNTech
Each dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine also includes: lipids (0.43 mg (4-hydroxybutyl)azanediyl)bis(hexane-6,1-diyl)bis(2-hexyldecanoate), 0.05 mg 2[(polyethylene glycol)-2000]- N,N-ditetradecylacetamide, 0.09 mg 1,2-distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine, and 0.2 mg cholesterol), 0.01 mg potassium chloride, 0.01 mg monobasic potassium phosphate, 0.36 mg sodium chloride, 0.07 mg dibasic sodium phosphate dihydrate, and 6 mg sucrose. The diluent (0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection, USP) contributes an additional 2.16 mg sodium chloride per dose.
Moderna
The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine contains the following ingredients: messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA), lipids (SM-102, polyethylene glycol [PEG] 2000 dimyristoyl glycerol [DMG], cholesterol, and 1,2-distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine [DSPC]), tromethamine, tromethamine hydrochloride, acetic acid, sodium acetate, and sucrose.
According to the FDA: It is MANDATORY for vaccination providers to report to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) all vaccine administration errors, all serious adverse events, cases of Multi-inflammatory Syndrome (MIS) in adults, and hospitalized or fatal cases of COVID-19 following vaccination with the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine.
Effectiveness
Pfizer-BioNTech
Pfizer studies found effectiveness for two months.
Moderna
Moderna studies found effectiveness (reduced risk) of confirmed coronavirus for at least 14 days after the second dose (as of December 17).
CDC notes that "observed outcome of vaccine efficacy at two months does not directly inform vaccine efficacy for any duration longer than two months." In other words, there is no way to know whether the vaccine is effective for any period longer than the time period it has been given to patients.
CDC information on Pfizer vaccine:
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2020-12/slides-12-19/05-COVID-CLARK.pdf
FDA information on Moderna vaccine:
https://www.fda.gov/media/144638/download
https://www.fda.gov/media/144585/download
https://www.fda.gov/media/144637/download
More information from CDC:
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6950e2.htm?s_cid=mm6950e2_w
According to the FDA:
WHAT IS THE COUNTERMEASURES INJURY COMPENSATION PROGRAM?
The Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) is a federal program that may help pay for costs of medical care and other specific expenses of certain people who have been seriously injured by certain medicines or vaccines, including this vaccine. Generally, a claim must be submitted to the CICP within one (1) year from the date of receiving the vaccine. To learn more about this program, visit www.hrsa.gov/cicp/ or call 1-855-266-2427.
Order "Slanted: How the News Media Taught Us to Love Censorship and Hate Journalism" by Sharyl Attkisson today at Harper Collins, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books a Million, IndieBound, Bookshop!
Fight improper government surveillance. Support Attkisson v. DOJ and FBI over the government computer intrusions of Attkisson's work while she was a CBS News investigative correspondent. Visit the Attkisson Fourth Amendment Litigation Fund. Click here.
Comments
Catherine says
There’s not a chance in hell I will risk taking that vaccine. When questioned about specifics the manufacturers standard response is “ we don’t have enough data yet to answer that “ . That should tell you all you need to know.
There are too many unknown risks associated with the vaccines.
I work in the health care industry, and most of the coworkers I know are refusing the vaccine, including several that work directly with covid patients.
Robert Ferguson says
The flu-shot (vaccine) doesn't eradicate the flu ... In fact, it does LITTLE-to-NOTHING at preventing the flu every year. So why are they telling us that this virus (that mutates just as fast as the flu) won't go away until we have a vaccine shot?
Vaccines like the flu, on a good year is 40%-60% effective. Some years, less than 10% after dozens of years of making them. So anyone who feels staying "locked-down" till Covid vaccine is available is going to die of old age. Could be 20 years before it's almost as effective as flu shot.
Windy says
Your conclusion about the return to normal promise is correct. Big Pharma has effectively created another profit stream that will present for as long as the flu has been around. Governors such as Cuomo, Pritzker, and Newsom will be able to flex their power tripping egos over the masses for a long time. The country's small businesses are dwindling away, but these idiot governors insist they're trying to save lives. What a sick joke!
Chris says
Add New Jersey’s Philbert Murphy to this list of tyrants.
Alfred says
One of the side effects of not taking the vaccine is death which is a little more serious than the side effects of the vaccine.
Terry says
Yes, but there are better ways to avoid that death than taking a dangerous vaccine.
Windy says
You can take mine. You're welcome.
Raisa says
One of the side effects of TAKING vaccine is death as well, it is in their package insert, look it up!
bobby J. says
You may want to check out the SV40 virus that was in the polio vaccine administered to 98 million Americans between 1855 and 1963, it's even in the medical literature of the last 35 years and was in the Canadian current affairs program "The Fifth Estate" in 1998. The SV40 virus was still being administered worldwide till 1999. The story of the SV40 virus was investigated for two years by "60 Minutes" to verify it before is was dropped as too incendiary a story.
What was SV40, the 40th monkey virus found to have contaminated the vaccine batches, it was showing huge cancer tumors in all the animals they had tested it on. When the soft tissue cancers from the '70s on wards were tested, they found monkey DNA in them.
This was a clip edited out of the mid '80s PBS documentary "The Health Century".
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2MpHKPZLaqw&feature=emb_logo
You can also point to the winter vaccine recommended by "Public Health" for the explosion of dementia in the last 20 years, or the sterility effects of the HPV vaccine mandated for all girls for cervical cancer, so profitable that they got "Public Health" to give it to boys too.
Sara says
I agree 100% with you!
IAN says
WHY DONT we start by not calling this a vaccine ,and instead call it a BY ITS TRUE LABLE A RNA MODIFIER
Hari Goyal says
These are true for every vaccine under development. FDA has approved both vaccines for emergency use only
Thomas says
I received the Moderna vax on 12/21 as I am a public health officer working with symptomatic people daily. Other than injection site tenderness nothing else to report. It is easy to be afraid. It has been difficult watching people get ill and even worse seeing many of them die (40+ in our small county). To me this is worth the risk.
Timmy says
Wait until your second dose, thats the one that counts.
Arby says
And if you survive being poisoned, directly, twice, then congrats! You have a great immune system. If you're a scammy vaccine company then the message would be: Congrats! You've benefitted from our vaccines. They work!
Bb says
Mayo is warning that employees will need to miss work due to reactions post the second vaccine. You are spot on!
Arby says
Interesting.
Christopher Murphy says
Cool. Not me. I am 65 and will continue to beef up my immune system. No more vaccines and currently no prescriptions. Lucky, yes. I also stay in shape. Sorry anybody ever dies but thank God every day you live.
Sara says
Yes, exactly! 70 here and every morning I thank God that I’m still living! NOTHING is going to interfere with that and certainly NOT a vaccine!
Awake says
Fake pandemic. Viruses are exosomes. Any moron who promotes this vaccine should be removed from the health care profession. you think you're safe - lol. Give it six months and you'll wish you weren't such a drone.
Windy says
Exosomes are very interesting. They look like a virus, act like a virus, but aren't a virus. It is a way that cells recycle materials. People like Dr. Judy Mikovits and others, like Dr. Mercola, think viruses are real and since I respect them, I am keeping an open mind.. It is the concept of infectious diseases that hangs in the balance. I do know that the most critical thing is to do whatever it takes to keep the immune system strong and smart. To me that means besides exercising, vitamin D3 and other supplements, getting sunshine, avoiding all "life-saving" vaccines. I haven't had a stupid flu shot since I got out of the air force several decades ago.
SL says
What about long term effects. No one talks about that.
Susan says
That's because there's no way to know the long term effects until a long time has passed.
Arby says
True. But we should point out to others that we aren't seeing those and what will the count of those injured be in a year or two or five or ten?
Bev S says
And, by the time the long-term stuff hits, nobody will associated it with the vaccine.
Arbee says
Did you research Ivermectin?
Donna says
What about ivermectin ?
Ian says
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YgOAaLmoa68 From the doctor who advised corticosteroid and blood thinner use early in the pandemic, as opposed to ventilation. He turned out to be correct, as this is now the current standard of care for seriously ill patients.
Bruce says
Well, here’s the problem with that. The alleged novel virus, sars-cov2 was never isolated and purified; nor was it shown to cause a disease. For some reason the CDC refuses to do a study which compares a vaccinated group to an unvaccinated group? Why would that be? They were first asked to do one by congress in 1986. Vaccines have been shown to cause disease but they have never been shown to prevent disease. And the government and media are clearly lying about this fake and planned pseudo-pandemic. So trusting these criminal pharma companies to put something into your blood when they have not liability for doing so is about as smart as jumping off a 5 story building without a net.
Arby says
Thanks. Keep telling the truth. You're needed.
Jorge says
Hum? How about the polio vaccine, small pox, yellow fever? Did those vaccine work?
Sharyl Attkisson says
Not a simple answer. Oral polio vaccine was pulled off the market in US because it occasionally gives children polio and the injectable kind does not. The last cases of polio in the US were all caused by the oral vaccine. The smallpox vaccine works but has so many side effects, scientists say the current risk of the vaccine outweighs the benefits. You may recall there was an initiative to start giving smallpox vaccines again in 2002 after the 2001 terrorist attacks, but the plan was quickly abandoned after a number of deaths and serious side effects.
wv.citybilly says
We're not afraid.
Some of us are allergic to propaganda. Stuff it.
Jade says
If you listen to any number of real virologists and immunologists, auto immune disease awaits you. Also your 2nd and 3rd one could be the one that destroys you. No amount of poison, toxins, aborted fetal cells or non safety tested product will ever be worth your health. In terms of the covid deaths in your area, you may want to do some research on how many were actual covid deaths. Professor Dolores Cahill has to get this info from the coroners in Ireland. Out of the 1300 deaths reported between Nov and April, zero were actual covid deaths.
Raisa says
Wait until you will be exposed to a wild strain of the C-virus
bobby J. says
Good luck when the viruses do their work:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2MpHKPZLaqw&feature=emb_logo
bobby J. says
PS: You really will have to do a search for anything to do with Eugenics to understand the schema of what's going on; recommendations, a three part BBC documentary called "Racism: A History", the American Experience segment called "The Eugenics Crusade", Maafa 21", Jay Dyer's look into Jonas Salk's book "Survival of the Wisest" (a variant on Herbert Spencer's 1859s "Survival of the Fittest"). Maybe even do a 20 minute check into the Georgia Guidestones and Denver International Airport. All are free on youtube...
John zajac says
My opinion is that those are fairly good results thus far. 270,000 inoculations, only 5000 reactions. No deaths yet?
Conklytus says
I'd rather catch Covid and take Ivermectin and be done with it without playing Russian Roulette...
Jeanie Harlin says
This is surprising (or maybe not) that this information hasn't been talked about. Thank you for writing about it. We need good information to make informed decisions
Arby says
It can't be talked about enough, for sure. But it is being talked about. I only learned about this report by Sharyl from watch a conversation that Spiro Skouras had with James Perloff.
Brian Hooker says
Thank you so much for reporting this Sharyl! I find it interesting that the rate of adverse events is in line with the Lazarus study of vaccines given between 2006 and 2009 (https://digital.ahrq.gov/sites/default/files/docs/publication/r18hs017045-lazarus-final-report-2011.pdf)
Within this study, the rate of adverse events for over 1.4 million vaccines monitored was 1 in 39 shots given. The CDC discontinued this project and outside of the COVID-19 vaccine, continues to underreport the damage caused by routine vaccination.
I would expect the rate of adverse events will start to increase significantly after the second dose is given in about 21 days. More reactions are typically seen after the second dose, as the body has had time to recognize that the "sensitization dose" or first dose is a foreign invader. Let the games begin...
Dianna H says
Thanks for the informative reporting. It’s great to have unbiased information on this subject.
Ida Santiago says
I appreciate this article from a true journalist, Ms Attkisson! Thank you!
Cathy smith says
Do you know if anyone with pancreatitis should take this or has it caused a pancreatic attack?
Thomas E Meads, MD says
Thank you for the most balanced, neutral, informative summary I’ve read yet about the vaccine situation.
I say this as a physician (general surgeon).
Very much appreciated.
Tonya says
Looks like Pfizer-BioNTech left out a few ingredients on their list of ingredients. Hmmm. Too many adverse reactions. Too little time studied. Not getting either one.
EJ says
What ingredients were left out?
Kim says
What did they leave out?
Kenneth Harris says
Please never compromise your values, their are too few of you left!
Ali says
So it looks like the world should get ready for all that hospital overflow that, apparently, we were trying to avoid. In 9 months, this virus never ended up causing a flood of frightening numbers of patients (as wrongly predicted), but mass, simultaneous vaccination of fast-tracked, unsafe vaccines will sure do the trick 👏 👏 🙄.
Margaret Ankney says
Thank you Sharly for this information,it is very important for the public to know,especially people with allergy’s. Love your work!!
Adam Goldweber says
Again Sharly, by providing this information via Twitter., what were you trying to accomplish? Main stream America has no idea on Vaxs, side effects, like anaphylaxis as well as common side effects and how they’re to be understood. Do you know what a, “p value,” is, without looking it up. I would go as far as suggesting that if aspirin or acetaminophen were put in front of an FDA panel of experts as a NDA, they wouldn’t be approved.
I’m on the fence as far as both Vaxs are concerned. I want to see long term safety data and cardiovascular safety data. It we won’t get long term data until the Vaxs have been used for a long time. And as for the side effect profiles you displayed, the percentages will likely go down as more people get vaccinated.
Again, what was your agenda? I spent over thirty years working in pharma. I’m NOT trying to test you, on the contrary, I’m a fan. I just want to understand where this was going?
Regards
Sharyl Attkisson says
Thanks. No agenda. Just information. I understand you trying to figure out an agenda since the news has become so agenda driven in the past few years. Try to think back to a time when we just put out information. For me, now, I try to put out information that others aren't commonly putting out or-- even better-- information that powerful interests are trying to suppress.
roger a martin says
Sharyl Thankyou for being a honest and caring Journalist. Merry Christmas America loves you.
Roscoe Stovall, Jr. says
Do you have a 501(c)3 for donations?
george eady says
WITH SO MUCH OF THE U.S. GOV BEING BOUGHT IN THIS ELECTION CRAP. I HAVE NO TRUST IN THE CDC. . THIS VACCIN IS IN THE BILLION OF DOLLARS .AND AS WE HAVE SEEN JEST HOW BIG MOBEY WORKS . SAO SAD BUT TURE . AND ALL OF THIS DISTRUST GOES BACK TO THE DNC . (THE RAT PACK)
John says
CDC makes billions of vaccines.
Wm says
They monitor and approve but don’t manufacture large amounts.
No one can legally try a vaccine until they approve
Arby says
Both the CDC and WHO are vaccine companies masquerading as watchdogs. Children's Health Defense will tell you about it in detail. CHD is establishment and buys Rockefeller health care ideology, which I don't buy. But other than that, they are pro health freedom and informed consent. It is good, perhaps, that they insist on 'safe' vaccines, but the problem that I have with that position is that it implies that you can have safe poison. You can't. The entire vaccine industry is a scam and a lot of those who work in it (especiall at the top) know it is a profitable scam. Those are people who will go to any length to avoid doing an honest day's work. Which is ironic. They clearly have the strength to do an honest day's work.
David Lee says
How do you know if you are allergic to the ingredients in the vaccine unless you take the shot?
Gayla Badillo says
First ask for a list of ingregients in the vaccine you are considering. At least you will know if you have had a reaction to anyone of those ingredients listed, right? I have been told that there are many things in them that are not kosher, but I have not seen the list. I have extreme allergies and I will not take the risk. I carry an epi pen all of the time. When there is is a 99.8 % of surviving COVID and the majority of people have symptoms ranging from a mild headache to a couple of days being down like the flu. I am not by any means saying people are not getting sick, I am just saying we have never before acted so irrationally to any other disease in the history of mankind.
Martha says
Regarding polyethylene glycol (PEG), you can ask your physician to test you for anti-PEG antibodies. Such a test is referenced here: https://www.jacionline.org/article/S0091-6749(16)30605-4/fulltext
MAR says
Think I'll wait until summer and see how well the vaccine does before getting a vaccine.
Frank Tro says
I understand that the vaccines may surreptitiously include a nanotech tracking agent called Luciferase. What can you share about that?
Becky says
Only two weeks immunity for one and two months for the other? Am I missing something here? Why bother then?
Rick says
Two weeks or two months - so far. They do not have data beyond that yet, because enough time has not elapsed yet.
Daryl says
I read where there were ~ 1 million people in the US (I could have mis-read it!) that had been inoculated with >= at least 1 COVID-19 vaccine. If there have been ~5000 "...health impact events...", that translates to .5% - in no way, shape or form should we allow the lame stream media stoke this into something to become terrified of or even have a need to take a single "Tums" over. Take the vaccine or don't, just don't try to make it sound like you've been asked to sacrifice your life and that of your family's lives for the good of the United States of America, because such is not the case.
Bill says
I appreciate you putting out this information on the vaccine... the average person should be aware of all this. I am an essential worker eligible to take the vaccine in this first phase... But will hold off on taking it for the moment. Many of my colleagues have taken it, but a few have not and do not wish to take it until maybe a year from now.
I personally see this as the real extensive large trial for this vaccine.
Mystic Macrophage says
You mean, you want to irreversibly modify my DNA for only 14 days of protection against a virus that has a 99.9% survival rate? I'll show you where you can stick it.
GemJedi says
So we need two shots every two months? The circus goes on.
Jim says
So just before the election, AMA admits hydroxychloroquine IS effective when administered EARLY. Plus Ivermectin was acknowledged back in October to be effective at stopping replication of the virus. Both are cheap and readily available. Patients have a 99.9% survival rate of the virus. Hmmm. And I should take the vaccine for perhaps two weeks to two months of known resistance to the disease? Preposterous! I am NOT a “sheeple!”
John says
2.5% of US population = 7.5m people. We have approximately 900k hospital beds in the US. Houston, we have a problem!
Mark Busch says
I am confused about what the reaction percentages mean. For example, the 23% who had nausea and vomiting after the Moderna vaccine: is that 23% of the 215,362 who received the vaccine? Or is it 23% of the 5,052 who reported "health impact events"?
Sharyl Attkisson says
23% of all recipients
J.P. Travis says
You know these COVID vaccines are a scam when they say even people who have already had the disease should get vaccinated. That is completely scietifically unjustifiable.
John Smit says
Reverse Engineering the source code of the BioNTech/Pfizer SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine
https://berthub.eu/articles/posts/reverse-engineering-source-code-of-the-biontech-pfizer-vaccine/
Patricia says
I am angry..frustrated and sad..to think a shadowy group of people are trying to change our lives..force unwanted vaccs on us..for 2 weeks immunity. It is sinister..illegal and wicked. Who are these god like secretive society and who gave them any rights over us? Enough..
RJ says
FIx the Moderna 14 day link!
Dave says
Thanks for researching and reporting this information. I appreciate your commitment to objective, fact-based journalism.
Bryan says
After looking at the vaers website, its pretty difficult to find the current data. Its alot of tables to be looked at and the search query is ridiculous. Its seems its meant to be difficult to find. It would be great to get a daily report of the adverse effects to see how the trend is going. If the trend stays the same, this would mean that 8.5 million people will not be able to get a second dose and this vaccine would be useless as is because its purpose was to "eradicate" the virus. 8.5 million people wont get it and their body might of been screwed by the vax.
Chris says
See https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1341725328205557761
Says that CDC stopped reporting vaccine reactions..?...troubling if true.
Orwell says
“Silent weapons for quiet wars”
http://www.stopthecrime.net/docs/SILENT%20WEAPONS%20for%20QUIET%20WARS.pdf
AND
“ The Protocols of The Learned Elders of Zion”
https://campbellmgold.co.uk/archive_esoteric/protocols_of_zion.pdf
Read these to get an idea of the ideology of the psychopaths who are ruling the world ( Aka, the Cabal, NWO, deep state, shadow government, “The Great Reset, Globalists, Elites, 1%, Luciferians)
Here is a recent peer reviewed journal that the CDC refuses to do that a doctor did in Oregon. A 10 year study. Read his study to see vaccinated verse unvaccinated long term health results.
https://informedchoicewa.org/education/its-here-the-vaxxed-vs-unvaxxed-study/
Here is the interview with the doctor who was demonized and character assassinated for his study, which blows a big truth hole in the Rockefeller medical establishment. Doctors are not taught enough about vaccines, there ingredients, the reactions, the deaths, and informed consent. This is by design.
https://truthcomestolight.com/dr-paul-thomas-targeted-by-medical-board-media-after-landmark-vaccine-study-interview/
This is a trans humanism ( half human half nano/robot, a one hive mind, no more FREE thought) and a “soft kill” method of euthanasia in a vile. A silent weapon.
Erich Fromm’ s words on the book “1984”
“ The mood it expresses is that of near despair about the future of man, and the WARNING is that unless the course of history changes, men all over the world will lose their most human qualities, will become SOULLESS AUTOMATIONS, and will not even be aware of it”.
Francois Shu says
Dear Ms. Attkisson,
Thank you very much for your great work. I am done using social media, notably because they have gone full tyrannical and ban experts and scientists. Moreover, people who have been brainwashed by fear don't listen to common sense, logic, and data. Critical thinking is now dubbed conspiracy theory. Still, I would like to share some info and links, I hope it helps. I avoid adding hyperlinks, in my experience, they are almost always blocked; pity, please use a search engine to find them.
Take care and best wishes for the coming New Year,
1. "Asymptomatic transmission of COVID-19 didn’t occur at all, study of 10 million finds
Only 300 asymptomatic cases in the study of nearly 10 million were discovered, and none of those tested positive for COVID-19."
2. CDC: More than 5,000 COVID-19 vaccine recipients have reportedly suffered “health impact event”
3. "Lockdowns Do Not Control the Coronavirus: The Evidence" (AIER Staff – December 19, 2020)
4. "COVID Hypocrisy: Policymakers Breaking Their Own Rules" (heritage.org – December 22, 2020)
5. "Taking Stock of Global Democratic Trends Before and During the COVID-19 Pandemic" and "International IDEA’s Global Monitor of COVID-19’s Impact on Democracy and Human Rights" (9 December 2020). PDF available here https://doi.org/10.31752/idea.2020.66
6. "WHO Deletes Naturally Acquired Immunity from Its Website" (Jeffrey A. Tucker
– December 23, 2020)
7. "You can’t sue Pfizer or Moderna if you have severe Covid vaccine side effects. The government likely won’t compensate you for damages either" (CNBC December 17)
8. "Developers of Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine Tied to UK Eugenics Movement" (December 26)
9. "FDA Investigates Allergic Reactions to Pfizer COVID Vaccine After More Healthcare Workers Hospitalized-The FDA is investigating allergic reactions in “multiple states.” The agency acknowledged the reactions may have been caused by PEG, a compound in the Pfizer vaccine that CHD previously told the FDA could put millions of people at risk." (Children's Health Defense Team - December 21)
10. "French infectious disease expert shocked by the number of adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccine - 'I have never such a high frequency' of side effects from an injection, the head of the infectious and tropical disease department at a Paris hospital observed." (Life Site - December 11)
11. "Breakthrough Drug: Ivermectin Shows 'Astounding' Results Against Coronavirus" (Newsmax, May 22) and "Australian GPs Can Legally Prescribe Ivermectin Triple Therapy Protocol — Professor Thomas Borody" (August 19)
12. "Dr. Pierre Kory Senate Testimony On Early COVID-19 Treatments" - "Dr. Pierre Kory, Associate Professor of Medicine at St. Luke's Aurora Medical Center in Milwaukee, testified December 8, 2020 at the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs." (SenatorRonJohnson on Youtube)
13. "HCQ is effective for COVID-19 when used early: meta analysis of 180 studies - Covid Analysis, October 20, 2020 (Version 44, December 27, 2020)"
14. "Vitamin D may protect against COVID-19, improve survival outcomes - Several studies show a correlation between Vitamin D levels and COVID-19." (December 23)
15. "Covid-19 Vaccine Protocols Reveal That Trials Are Designed To Succeed" (Forbes, September 23)
16. "Return of Professor Lockdown: Disgraced Neil Ferguson Advising Boris Johnson on Coronavirus ‘Mutation’" (Breitbart December 22)
17. "My Unusually Normal Life in Taiwan Amid the Global Pandemic" (Tim Culpan | Bloomberg December 24)
18. "Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful”" - Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world (OffGuardian November 20)
19. "WHO (finally) admits PCR tests create false positives" (OffGuardian December 18) and "Nucleic acid testing (NAT) technologies that use real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) for detection of SARS-CoV-2" (WHO Information Notice for IVD Users December 14)
20. ""These vaccines are unlikely to "completely sterilize" a population. Professor Sir John Bell, SAGE!" (very disturbing comment, surprisingly still on Youtube Steve Willis November 27)
21. "Vaccine Excipient Summary Excipients Included in U.S. Vaccines, by Vaccine" (CDC excipient table document PDF) and "Investigating Viruses in Cells Used to Make Vaccines; and Evaluating the Potential Threat Posed by Transmission of Viruses to Humans" (FDA October 8) + "MRC-5 - NORMAL HUMAN FETAL LUNG FIBROBLAST" (Coriell Institute for Medical Research): "The MRC-5 cell line was developed in September 1966 from lung tissue taken from a 14 week fetus aborted for psychiatric reason from a 27 year old physically healthy woman." and "COVID-19 Vaccines that are Manufactured Using Aborted Fetal DNA" (Sound Choice Pharmaceutical Institute June 29) check the article DOI: 10.1126/science.368.6496.1170
22. And finally, for fun: "kiwi fruit test for Coronavirus- Italian scientists test a kiwi fruit for Coronavirus and it tested positive." (on Youtube, but not for long...)
All the hysteria, destruction of the economy, loss of freedom for this?
"According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the overall mortality rate for the new SARS coronavirus causing COVID-19 is about 0.6 percent, 5 although some scientists say it is lower, 6 while others estimate it can be as high as one to two percent in some parts of the world. 7 Compared to Ebola with a 50 percent mortality rate or smallpox, at 30 percent; tuberculosis at 20 to 70 percent; diphtheria at 5 to 10 percent; or the 1918 influenza pandemic with a 2.5 percent mortality rate, COVID-19 is near the bottom of the infectious diseases mortality scale with a less one percent mortality rate in most countries."
"Vaccination: What’s Trust Got to Do with It?" (National Vaccine Information Center September 13)
CDC recently updated estimated infection fatality rates for COVID. Here are the updated survival rates by age group:
0-19: 99.997%
20-49: 99.98%
50-69: 99.5%
70+: 94.6%
"CDC Data Shows High Virus Survival Rate: 99%-Plus for Ages 69 and Younger, 94.6% for Older" (Breitbart September 25)
RICKY J ROBERSON says
I believe you have innocently misstated the numbers by summing all numbers in each row of the CDC data. Instead, I think each column represents the cumulative sum of all negative reactions as of that day. Thus at the close of Dec 18 the true number of total negative reactions DURING THE ENTIRE DEC 14-18 TIME PERIOD was 3150/112,805 = 2.8%. This is higher than you state and shows that a negative reaction may require more than 24 hours to occur.
As of Dec 28, more than 2.1 million have received a COVID vaccination in the US. I doubt the CDC will provide data on negative reactions for this number, the previous chart was a leak. I suspect the FDA would not normally approve any medical treatment with almost 3% negative reactions.